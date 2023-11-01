IAC holds first convocation ceremony

The esteemed Institute for Art and Culture (IAC), a pioneering institution in higher education in Pakistan, marked a significant milestone with its First Convocation Ceremony.

The event was graced by presence of Chief Guests, Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mr. Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Mr. Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of International Holding Company (IHC), Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Mr Bakheet Ateeq Al- Romaithi, UAE Counsul General Karachi and Mr. Rashid Abdel Rahman Al Ali- Charge d’ Affaires The top leadership from the academia & industry fraternity also attended this first convocation for 2018 batch.

Caretaker Prime Minister’s presence was a testament to the significance of IAC. In his speech, Caretaker PM Mr. Kakar highlighted education’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic advancement and role of the younger generation in spearheading the country’s development and prosperity.

Mr. Syed Basar Shueb, in his address, talked about the strong and growing bonds between Pakistan and the UAE, notably their joint ventures in education and economic development. He lauded IAC’s dedication towards broadening educational horizons and nurturing global partnerships.

Mr. Muhammad Faisal Janjua, Chancellor IAC spoke about the importance of integrating creativity and innovation within the academic framework. He emphasized the intersection of art, culture, and technology for students, and extended gratitude towards all the esteemed guests for their invaluable presence.

IAC, a federally chartered degree awarding Institute recognised by Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan is a leading Institution dedicated to providing a comprehensive educational experience that integrates the fields of arts, culture, and technology.

The ceremony’s highlight was the conferment of Honorary Degrees by the Prime Minister to Mr. Syed Basar Shueb and HE UAE Ambassador Mr. Al-Zaabi.

Graduates and their families celebrated as they received degrees and medals, marking their academic achievements at IAC. With IAC’s job placement centre well connected with industry, the graduating batch is already geared up to making strides in prominent industry sectors.

The event culminated with the presentation of mementos to the distinguished guests in recognition of their esteemed presence.