Punjab and Canadian Police agree to boost bilateral cooperation in training sector

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar was met by the Canadian Police delegation at the Central Police Office. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police delegation led by Liaison Officer David Dulude and included Madiha Farooq and other officers. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan, DIG Training Munir Ahmad Zia, DIG R&D Khurram Shakur, AIG Admin Amara Athar and senior officers attended the meeting. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including increasing bilateral cooperation in training sectors were discussed.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the training curriculum of Punjab Police has been upgraded with the SOPs of modern policing and during the training special focus is kept on the use of modern technology, forensic science and modern investigation modules.IG Punjab told the Canadian delegation that Punjab police have established Tahaffuz centers in all districts of the province to promote community policing initiatives. From these Tahaffuz centers, many steps are being taken for the convenience of transgenders, women, homeless children and vulnerable people. The Canadian delegation commended the timely actions and achievements of the Punjab Police in the fight against terrorism. Mr. David Dulude said that effective use of information technology and community policing initiatives are the most important needs of the present time. During the meeting, Punjab Police and Canadian Police agreed to increase information sharing and professional cooperation. At the end of the meeting, souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and the Canadian police officer.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has been taking priority measures for the health welfare of police force and their families and in continuation of which more funds have been released. According to the details, Vehari Police Inspector Muhammad Javed was given 06 lakhs rupees for eye treatment. Constable Waqar Aslam of Gujarat Police was given Rs. 05 lakhs for the treatment of spinal card. Ghazi Constable Faisal Nadeem of Narowal Police was given Rs 03 lakhs for the treatment of his leg.Constable Abdul Rehman of Dera Ghazi Khan Police was given 02 lakh rupees for treatment.PHP Faisalabad constable Munwar Zia was given more than more than 01 lakh 60 thousand rupees for the battery of son’s hearing device. Ghazi Constable Muhammad Irfan of Faisalabad Police was given 01 lakh 50 thousand rupees for plastic surgery of wounds.ASI Muhammad Arshad of PHP Lahore was given 01 lakh 20 thousand rupees for the treatment of serious illness. Additional IG Finance and Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara had sent the above mentioned cases to IG Punjab for release of funds.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to continue the measures for the health welfare of the force and said that all possible relief should be given to the police employees and their families in the treatment of health related problems. Dr. Usman Anwar said that as the chief of Punjab Police Force, the best welfare of the force is among my top priorities and more measures will be ensured by utilizing all available resources in this regard.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the evacuation plan of illegal foreign nationals from Punjab has been finalized. IG Punjab directed the officers to remain in close contact with govt. the institutions, ensure compliance of government’s decision to evacuate the illegal residents. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that from November 3, the evacuation of illegal immigrants will be started in a phased manner across the Punjab. IG Punjab said that illegal residents will be evacuated from Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the illegal resident foreigners will be transferred outside the boundaries of Punjab from specific points, illegal residents will be held at holding points during the transfer process. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that transport, logistics, food and other arrangements for illegal migration will be the responsibility of the respective district administration and in this regard best arrangements should be ensured through close coordination with the district administration. These views were expressed by IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while addressing the officials at the Central Police Office on the last day of the deadline for the evacuation of illegal residents.

While giving instructions to all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the participating province through video link in the meeting, IG Punjab said that security high alert should be kept during the evacuation of illegal resident foreign nationals from Punjab. IG Punjab said that the RPOs, DPOs should monitor the evacuation process themselves and the evacuation process should be completed in a peaceful environment. Different professional matters were also discussed in the meeting and IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued instructions to RPOs, DPOs. Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees Ahmed, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, AIG Admin Amara Athar, senior police officers were present in the meeting.