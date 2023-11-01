Billie Eilish shocks fans with response to Lil Yachty’s explicit lyric about her body

Billie Eilish offered a composed response to rapper Lil Yachty’s explicit lyric about her bust size in his verse on Drake’s latest track, Another Late Night, featured on his new album, For All The Dogs.

The controversial lyric, which had previously triggered strong reactions from many of Billie’s fans, was shared widely on social media.

Two weeks after the song’s release, Billie Eilish, known for hits like Bad Guy and Ocean Eyes, demonstrated her resilience by taking being name-dropped by Lil Yachty in her stride.

She showcased this graceful response as she shared a series of new photos on her Instagram last Wednesday, unveiling her massive new back tattoo.

Among these posts, Eilish surprised her followers with a screenshot of her listening to Drake and Lil Yachty’s latest musical collaboration on Apple Music, signifying her willingness to move past the controversy with poise.

Eilish has been open about her feelings on body image and the public’s perception of women who don’t conform to traditional standards of dress.

She disclosed in 2019 that she felt irritated when people “slut-shamed” women who didn’t dress conservatively. During her teenage years and early career, she adopted a baggy clothing style to avoid sexualization and to create a sense of privacy.

Back then, Eilish explained her choice, saying, “That’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath.”

However, she also expressed her desire to eventually embrace her body and make videos where she could feel desirable.