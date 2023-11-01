Daily Times

Wednesday, November 01, 2023


Taylor Swift breaks her own Spotify record

News Desk

Taylor Swift has that thing that you like on Spotify. The streaming service announced over the weekend on social media that the singer had become “the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day this year. Swift replaced herself as the most-streamed artist record holder, a year after she captured the title back on October 21, 2022. Earlier this month, she and Jack Antonoff celebrated their song “Cruel Summer” hitting No. 1 on the charts, four years after its initial release. Swift has absolutely dominated the music industry this year. Her mega-successful tour has reportedly made her a billionaire and her concert film is setting records. Swift, apparently, never goes out of style.

