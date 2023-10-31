Crackdown launched against betting companies in Pakistan

In a pivotal move aimed at stemming the tide of illegal gambling and betting activities, Pakistani authorities have launched a crackdown on over 150 surrogate betting companies believed to have caused significant economic losses by funneling billions of dollars to “hostile” nations.

The operations of these entities primarily revolved around boosting betting on sports, particularly cricket, through online platforms and mobile applications accessible within Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi, disclosed the collective efforts of various institutions, including the military establishment, in a concerted bid to eradicate these betting companies.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a notification underscoring the dire economic ramifications of these enterprises. These companies have been accused of normalizing illicit betting practices and siphoning untaxed funds abroad, primarily in dollars, to countries deemed ‘hostile’ to Pakistan. The resultant economic impact has been staggering, estimated in the billions of dollars.

While the specific destination of the untaxed money has not been definitively confirmed by the Ministry, credible sources suggested that a considerable portion of these funds found their way to India.

In response, the government has taken a firm stance against such activities. A directive was issued, instructing entities including the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Super League, media outlets, and various platforms to refrain from engaging in any agreements or promotions with these surrogate companies. The notification stressed the immediate termination of existing agreements with such entities.

Furthermore, the official notification highlighted the risk posed by these foreign betting and gambling entities, many of which are purportedly operated from India. Their presence raises concerns about the potential corruption of Pakistan’s sporting integrity and the exacerbation of economic woes through the unmonitored transfer of untaxed money out of the country.

Speaking on the matter, an anonymous government source revealed to The News that a significant number of these companies were operating from India, although an official confirmation has not been provided.

The government’s decisive actions signal an uncompromising stance against these illegal operations, aiming to safeguard the nation’s economic interests and sports integrity from the pernicious influence of such activities.