Leaking Conversations

It takes immense courage to step up and own one’s mistake. So when a primetime television anchor posted a video on social media to apologise for his part in a fuming controversy regarding Pakistan’s international cricket captain Babar Azam and the cricket board, forgiveness should be graciously extended.

By airing screenshots of a Whatsapp conversation with Mr Azam, broadcast media, for the umpteenth time, threw ethics to the wind and focused on sensational ratings to carve their line of action. As for any news regarding bridges breaking between a prominent player and team management, the development could not have come on a worse occasion.

Amid swirling speculations of his potential removal, the Shaheens did not need yet another setback to affect their already subpar performance in the ongoing World Cup, especially when the ground is set for their showdown with Bangladesh.

However, far more troubling than an intensified spat is the sense of impunity local media enjoys before choosing to twist narratives or worse, jump into the field to bat, ball and wear the umpire’s hat all at once. Enshrined with the crucial responsibility of the society’s watchdog, the media already has a lot on its plate and could do quite well without such catchpenny stunts.

Would the honourable journalist look his audience in the eye and exclaim that he did not see any harm in making a mockery of the said cricketer’s right to privacy? Media is bound to evaluate the information it receives, verify it with other sources, and publish it with an eye on the bigger picture.

In this day and age when courtrooms are thick with complaints against attacks on constitutionally-mandated freedom of speech, shouldn’t this episode be viewed in light of the ongoing saga of leaked audios? Clearly, an established organisation knows more about reporting norms than people invited as guests who have little to no experience in the news industry. *