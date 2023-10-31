Daily Times

Gold Rates in Pakistan today – 31 October 2023

Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.

On Tuesday, the single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.

Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028.

22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.

In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430

