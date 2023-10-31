LHC orders unsealing of Sh Rashid’s Lal Haveli

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday declared the decision by local authorities to seal Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli null and void. Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf ordered that the veteran politician’s residence be immediately unsealed and instructed concerned quarters to conduct a fresh hearing on the matter. Speaking to the media, the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief emphasised that Lal Haveli belongs to him as the rightful owner. Rashid added that the events of May 9 were unfortunate and expressed his staunch support for the army and sought forgiveness. Lal Haveli has been Sheikh Rashid’s political base for 36 years. Previously, LHC Rawalpindi Bench postponed the hearing on the Lal Haveli’s de-sealing and registry cancellation until October 30. Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf expressed frustration over the absence of Advocate Hafiz Ahsan, the legal advisor of the Punjab Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). Sheikh Siddique had challenged the sealing of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s Lal Haveli on September 21.