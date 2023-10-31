Synergy Advertising wins Black Dragon Award

Synergy Advertising, a leading name in Pakistan’s advertising industry, has added another feather to its cap by securing the Black Dragon Award for the Best Brand Building and/or Awareness Campaign. This recognition comes as a testament to their excellence in creativity and strategy for the “Quaid Kay Habib” campaign, executed on behalf of Habib Metropolitan Bank Pakistan.

The 2023 Dragons of Asia Marketing Communications Industry Awards, held in Malaysia, celebrated the outstanding achievements and innovations in the world of marketing communications. Synergy Advertising’s remarkable campaign for Habib Metropolitan Bank Pakistan was well recognized, earning them the prestigious Black Dragon Award.

The “Quaid Kay Habib” campaign was a masterstroke in strengthening the legacy of the bank’s corporate brand. To celebrate Pakistan’s 75th year of independence, this campaign of Habib Metropolitan Bank takes audiences with emotional rides whilst reflecting on Pakistan’s journey as a country and Pakistanis’ journey as a nation. The highs and lows of this journey have been beautifully depicted, while showcasing the legacy of the Habib family, and how it is intertwined with the story of Pakistan. Synergy Advertising’s innovative approach, creative storytelling, and execution excellence garnered the attention of the award panel and made a lasting impact on the audience.

“We are thrilled and humbled by this recognition,” said Ahmed Kapadia, Group Chairman, Synergy Advertising. “The ‘Quaid Kay Habib’ campaign was a labor of love and a testament to our dedication to our client Habib Metropolitan Bank. We’re honored to have played a part in strengthening Habib Metropolitan Bank Pakistan’s brand and promoting the values it stands for.”

The commitment to excellence and innovation has led to this outstanding recognition on the international stage, and Synergy Advertising remains committed to continuing to raise the bar in the field of marketing communications.