Punjab cabinet okays Rs 2076.2b budget for next four months

In its 31st meeting, the caretaker cabinet of Punjab greenlit the province’s budget for the next four months. The estimated budget for this period is 2076.2 billion rupees, with 351 billion rupees earmarked for development expenditure. Notably, 208 billion rupees will fortify the health sector, while 222.2 billion rupees are dedicated to education. A historic allocation of 83 billion rupees is allocated for wheat loan. Additionally, provisions for services account for 218.5 billion rupees, and 80 billion rupees are set aside for debt repayment to federal institutions. The budget also includes 0.4 billion rupees for the evacuation of foreigners residing illegally in Punjab after October 31.

Elections will be held on time. Out of 50,000 polling stations in Punjab, 7,000 have been declared sensitive. During the election, more than 260,000 police personnel and more than 145,000 rangers and army men will perform their duties. Accusations by political parties are common before elections.

Caretaker Minister Information Amir Mir shared these details during a press conference following the Cabinet meeting. He informed that previously, the caretaker government had presented the budget for the last four months in June, which was approved for expenditure until October 31.

In the preceding four-month budget, 325 billion rupees were allocated for development, of which 131 billion rupees were utilized. In the upcoming four months, 10 billion rupees are allocated for agricultural projects, 2 billion for information technology projects, 10.2 billion for construction and repair of roads and buildings, and 50 billion for social protection initiatives. This budget covers the period from November 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024.

A meeting between the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Minister, along with cabinet members, took place. The purpose was to review election preparations. The Chief Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the performance of the caretaker government of Punjab, citing Mohsin Naqvi’s government as an exemplary model for caretaker chief ministers in other provinces. He reiterated that elections will be held on schedule, and both the Punjab government and the Election Commission will collaborate to ensure transparent elections.

The upcoming elections in Punjab will encompass 141 constituencies of the National Assembly and 297 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, with 50 thousand polling stations established in Punjab. Additional security measures will be implemented at sensitive polling stations. The Punjab government will provide staff to address any shortage reported by the Election Commission. For this purpose, Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman has requested the required staff details from the Election Commission. A focal person will also be appointed to facilitate communication between the government and the Election Commission.

Regarding electronic voting, Amir Mir explained that electronic voting machines are neither currently available nor has there been any prior experience in their usage. Provincial Ministers for Health Dr. Jamal Nasir, Dr. Akram Javed, Minister for Environment Protection Bilal Afzal, and Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil also participated in the press conference.

Minister for Environmental Protection Bilal Afzal addressed the current smog situation, attributing the increase to recent changes in wind direction. The Punjab government is implementing measures to control smog-inducing factors. He assured that no further smog increase is anticipated this week due to weather conditions, and there will be no holiday on Wednesday. The decision for the following week will be made based on the situation. Dr. Jamal Nasir mentioned that this year’s smog situation in the city is comparatively better than the previous year. He advised using masks and frequent hand-washing to mitigate health risks from urban smog. Comprehensive treatment facilities are available for affected individuals. Dr. Javed Akram lauded the caretaker government’s vision for the proposed health budget, highlighting the renovation of 100 hospitals in Punjab to address public grievances. Additionally, Quranic verses will be integrated into the medical curriculum to foster a more positive doctor-patient relationship. He also announced the construction of a cancer hospital in Punjab. Finance Secretary Mujahid Sher clarified that there is currently no general subsidy in Punjab. Targeted subsidies for social protection, totaling 50 billion rupees, have been allocated in the budget.