IG Punjab instructs officials to complete modern law and order training

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooqabad. He presided over an important meeting about the training matters of Punjab Constabulary officials, reviewed the training modules in PTS Farooqabad, inspected the field exercises of anti-riot force , issued orders after listening to the problems of the force and officers, gave awards to best performers in various categories as well.

According to the details, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar commenced his visit to Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooq Abad by laying wreaths on the Martyrs Memorial, IG Punjab recited Fatiha to raise the rank of Martyrs and paid tributes to supreme sacrifices of police martyrs in the line of duty. IG Punjab inspected the anti-riot force formations exercise at PC Headquarters parade ground. Dr. Usman Anwar instructed the officials to complete the modern law and order control training with utmost dedication. IG Punjab said that the anti-riots course has been designed to deal with emergency situations including control of violent angry protesters, crowd dispersal, IG Punjab also visited Police Training School Farooqabad. Principal PTC Farooqabad Tanveer Ahmad Tahir gave a briefing about the training courses, modern facilities and various areas of training. Dr. Usman Anwar’s also met under training female and male personnel took feedback from them about training and also listened their problems. IG Punjab said that the best professional training of constabulary is the first priority for modern policing. IG Punjab also inaugurated the welfare canteen of PTS Farooqabad, where hygenic quality food will be available at discounted rates for the personnel under training at the PTC Farooqabad.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the PC jawans in the newly renovated auditorium at the Punjab Constabulary Headquarters. IGP distributed the certificates of appreciation, and cash prizes to the best performers. More than 200 officers and officials from constable to inspector level were among the recipients of awards. IG Punjab awarded shields, trophies, certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the best performing officers and personnel. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while issuing important instructions to the PC officers and officials said that Punjab Constabulary performs important duties including security at the most sensitive points, so all the force should remain on high alert on duty and perform their duties with hard work and diligence. IG Punjab directed that force should behave with good manners with citizens and should ensure all possible measures to eradicate the crimes. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar listened to the problems of the PC officials and issued orders for redressal on the spot. IG Punjab said that the doors of my office are open all the time, officials can contact me directly regarding any issue. Commandant Punjab Constabulary Additional IG Imran Arshad and Deputy Commandant DIG Khurram Shehzad Haider also addressed the event.

Later, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also presided over the important meeting at Punjab Constabulary Headquarters, Commandant Punjab Constabulary Additional IG Imran Arshad, Deputy Commandant Khurram Shahzad Haider, Principal PTS Farooqabad Tanveer Ahmed Tahir and all battalion commanders. attended. Deputy Commandant Khurram Shahzad Haider gave a briefing about the professional affairs of Punjab Constabulary. IG Punjab has issued instructions regarding the best professional training of PC officials. IG Punjab said that best possible training should be provided to the under-trained personnel for the best performance of their duties in all kinds of situations. Master instructors should equip under training PC personnel with modern policing skills. IG Punjab directed that the battalion commanders should keep close contact with the subordinate personnel, the welfare related issues should be resolved without delay. Dr. Usman Anwar said that lectures by experts of various fields should be held special attention should be given to extra-curricular constructive activities.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements for the security of Christian places of worship and Christian citizens across the province on Sunday. According to the details, the Punjab Police remained on high alert and maintained the atmosphere of peace and order on Sunday for Christian worship prayer programs in the churches across the province including Lahore. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had ordered RPOs, DPOs to increase the security arrangements of churches, IG Punjab said that SPs, supervisory officers should check the security arrangements of churches, sensitive and important places themselves, Additional police personnel and snipers should be deployed at rooftop of the churches. Dolphin squad, PRU, elite teams should conduct effective patrolling around the churches, IG Punjab added that the police officers and officials should remain on high alert, keep a close watch on the miscreants, and Search and sweep operations should be continued around the churches, Christian communities places and sensitive places. IG Punjab further said that scholars, Christian community, members of peace committees should promote inter-faith harmony. Punjab Police have established meesaq centres in all districts where priority services are being provided to all minority citizens including Christian citizens.