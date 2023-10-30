Amb Haque inaugurates Pakistan National Pavilion at Sichuan Expo

Pakistan’s Ambassador in China, Moin ul Haque, inaugurated Pakistan National Pavilion at the Sichuan Agriculture Expo in Chengdu, China Economic Net (CEN) reported. He was joined by Vice governor of Sichuan Province Hu Yun, Secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Dr. Farheed Iqbal and Pakistan’s Acting Consul General in Chengdu Agha Hunain Abbas Khan. The Pavilion introduces the famous touristic sites in Pakistan and displays a number of the agriculture goods produced by the country. More than a dozen Pakistani companies displayed their agricultural products here. And the Pavilion attracted great interest from the participants attending the Expo. Earlier on the same day, the Ambassador participated in the Opening Ceremony of the 9th Sichuan Agriculture Expo, where Pakistan is the Country of Honor. In his address during the opening ceremony, the Ambassador highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, that are based on political trust, strategic communication, and practical cooperation. He also highlighted the close cooperation between Pakistan and Sichuan, including through sister province and city collaborations.