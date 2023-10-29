New Beginnings

The newly-established Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party hopped aboard the campaigning bandwagon as it struck a resounding reconciliatory tone previously set by PML(N) in its supremo’s homecoming rally. Formally entering the election season in Jahanian, Patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen claimed that he did not “view opposition parties as enemies (but) fellow Pakistanis.” Meanwhile, PTI seems determined to build bridges to ensure it is given a chance to participate in the upcoming polls. Considering how the Zardari camp has always enjoyed a reputation for preferring olive branches over drawn daggers, the entire political elite seems focused on letting bygones be bygones in a bid to work towards the next chapter of the democratic trajectory.

There could not be anything better than healthy competition between those who wish to stand at the helm of the affairs. Pakistan’s political culture reeks of toxic biases where individualistic agendas tend to overwhelm the national benefit. If today, everyone wishes to jump on the stage and proclaim, no more enmity movements, we expect them to move past their zero-sum views. The pronounced nature, ugly, vile discourse and angry environment that these people have inserted into the system render any meaningful conversation impossible. Voters have been reduced to the role of pom-pom-holding spectators whose only job is to cheer on their respective leaders as they demonise their opponents. Uncharted territories became the norm, especially during the tenure of PTI where people in power had gotten into a nasty habit of equating the government’s performance with the humiliation of their rivals. In return, opposition leaders conveyed their gratitude using equally offensive language.

Going beyond the sharply polarised rhetoric, political parties would be in a far better position to argue for their version of the road map, and ordinary men and women more empowered to make a reasonable choice. It can only be hoped for this cool-headed, warm-hearted approach to withstand problematic impulses. *