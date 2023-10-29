Karan Johar responds to trolls targeting Ranveer, Deepika

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently spoke about the controversy surrounding actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s statements on ‘Koffee With Karan 8’, in a live Instagram session.

During the episode, the couple also showed their wedding film. Karan Johar addressed the hate directed towards Deepika and Ranveer after they appeared in the recent ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8 episode.

The filmmaker dismissed the trolls attacking the episode, stating that their comments were leading nowhere. “Do what you need to do because no one’s looking,” Karan said. He then added that no one is listening to them. “Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere,” Karan said, taking a direct shot at trolls.

He did, however, acknowledge constructive criticism and assured fans of necessary changes in upcoming episodes.

The controversy was sparked when Deepika hinted at an open relationship with Ranveer before their engagement, leading to widespread speculation. Ranveer also faced scrutiny over his reaction to Deepika’s admission of not remembering who she was dating when they first met. Several people on the Internet have been targeting Deepika for revealing that she went on dates with other men even after meeting Ranveer Singh.

The couple had also added that they weren’t together at that moment. Deepika revealed that she felt connected to Ranveer and would go back to him. However, people have been using just a part of her statement and been trolling her. Soon, actor and stand-up comic Vir Das took a stand for her.

On the first episode of ‘Koffee with Karan 8’, Deepika and Ranver opened up about their love story. Deepika had said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said ‘I just don’t want to be attached, don’t want to be committed’. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn’t commit, until he proposed to me. There was no ‘commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.”

This made several people on social media troll her, saying that she admitted to being in an open relationship and that the couple were in a ‘situationship’.