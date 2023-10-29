Ananya Pandey reacts to Aditya Roy Kapur dating rumours

Ananya Pandey addressed rumours related to her budding romance with Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur during an interview with Netflix.

The 24-year-old actress appeared on the show Not An Awkward Interview to promote her film, Dream Girl 2, which is premiering on the OTT platform. In conversation with host Aishwarya Mohanraj, Pandey seemingly reacted to her rumoured relationship with Kapur. Without mentioning Aashiqui 2 actor’s name, the Liger actress teased the host and viewers by saying, “we are just good friends.”

Later, the daughter of Chunky Pandey can be seen blushing when asked about the old viral video of the host and her beau where they recreated the famous wedding scene from the movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. On October 27, the new lovebirds spotted getting cosy with each other during their dinner date at a restaurant in Mumbai. On the professional front, Pandey will be next seen in two big projects, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae. On the other hand, Kapur, will reportedly feature in Anurag Basu’s film Metro… In Dino.