Deepika Padukone joins viral trend

Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious reel on social media as the actress joined the viral ‘just looking like a wow’ trend, which left the internet and her husband Ranveer Singh in splits. Taking to Instagram, the B-town diva posted a video on viral sound in which she was seen mimicking the following words, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow. Just looking like a wow.” In the video, the Pathaan actress donned a beautiful saree paired with heavy diamond earrings. Within 12 hours, Padukone’s reel garnered 2 million likes on the photo and video sharing application. Several fans including the actress’ better half, Singh, amused by her creativity.On the work front, Padukone will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s thriller action movie, Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Moreover, the 37-year-old actress will be featured as an fierce lady police officer in an upcoming Rohit Shetty’s film, Singham Again.