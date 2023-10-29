UAE freelance permits open new doors for Pakistani workers

In a significant development for Pakistani freelancers, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE) has unveiled an accessible avenue for self-sponsored foreign professionals to legally work in the Emirates.

With the issuance of freelance permits, Pakistani freelancers can now operate in the UAE independently, providing their services to individuals and companies without the need for a specific employer or employment contract.

The UAE Labour Law, encompassed in Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, explicitly emphasizes the necessity of a valid work permit for anyone seeking employment in the country.

As per Article 6 of this law, working in the UAE without a valid work permit, issued according to MoHRE’s prescribed procedures, is strictly prohibited.

New opportunities for Pakistani freelancers

Pakistani freelancers, in particular, stand to benefit from this development. These self-sponsored professionals can now legally engage in freelance work in the UAE.

To be eligible, freelancers must hold a valid residence visa in the UAE. The freelance permit, which is issued for a duration of two years, opens the doors for Pakistani individuals to explore a wide range of freelance opportunities in this thriving economic hub.

The MoHRE issues twelve distinct types of work permits, each tailored to the nature of the job, the employee’s age, and other pertinent factors.

These work permits are essential for businesses registered with MoHRE to hire employees. The freelance permit, specifically designed for self-sponsored foreigners, allows them to offer their services and expertise to clients without the need for a sponsoring employer or an employment contract.

Pakistani freelancers seeking this newfound opportunity are subject to a nominal fee of AED 250 for a two-year freelance permit.