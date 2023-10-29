PTI backs PPP over its stance on ‘lack of level-playing field’

A subcommittee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Core Committee announced its support on Saturday for what it described as the “right thinking” expressed by a “responsible personality” from the Pakistan Peoples Part’y (PPP).

This statement pertained to the challenge to the legitimacy of election outcomes in likely absence of PTI’s involvement in the process.

This thaw in relations comes on the heels of a similar political breakthrough when a delegation from PTI met with their long-standing political rival, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, this past Thursday in Islamabad. The objective of that meeting was reportedly to develop a joint strategy to address the key issue of a “lack of level-playing field” ahead of the upcoming elections.

The subcommittee of PTI’s Core Committee convened on Saturday, delving into various facets of the party’s political strategy and the current political climate in the country. The meeting centered on a review of statements made by leaders of different political parties, with particular attention given to those from the PPP.

A statement released by PTI emphasised the positive trend that has emerged, with political parties across Pakistan increasingly stressing the need to provide equal opportunities to all political entities, ultimately ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections. “PTI, as the largest political party in Pakistan, boasts a substantial and widespread presence throughout the nation. It stands firmly against any attempts to exclude it or any other political party from the electoral process through artificial, unconstitutional, or undemocratic methods, such as the alleged ‘London plan’,” it stressed. Such actions are perceived as detrimental to the democratic process, it added.

The committee further affirmed PTI’s readiness to welcome any constructive efforts aimed at guaranteeing the conduct of free, fair, transparent, and timely elections. This commitment underscores the party’s dedication to upholding the democratic principles of the country.

In addition to these developments, the political subcommittee meeting also discussed and finalised a schedule for future engagement with other political parties, set to commence from next week. Without giving an exact date, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last month announced that general elections in the country will take place in the last week of January 2024.

The PTI also lauded the Pakistan Peoples Party for its statements about a “level-playing field” and not accepting “minus-PTI results”. On October 26, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari urged the ECP to announce the election date. Without naming the PML-N, the PPP leader accused the caretaker government of providing “special treatment” to a party. “Questions will be raised on the poll results if level playing field is not given to all,” he added.

Earlier, PPP Punjab acting president Rana Farooq made it clear: “We don’t support whatever Imran Khan and his party have done. But it must be kept in mind that minus PTI, the results of elections will not be acceptable to anyone.”

Stressing the need for free and fair elections, the PTI demanded that all political parties should be given equal opportunities to participate in the electoral process.

Excluding a certain political party from the electoral process under the “London agreement” would have negative impacts, the PTI added.

“PTI will welcome every positive role for free, fair timely elections,” read the statement.

In the backdrop of the October 26 meeting, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed hinted at a new political alliance ahead of the upcoming elections.

“[I am] seeing yesterday’s rivals standing on the same page as today’s allies,” he said.

Stressing the need for joint efforts, the JUI-F leader said that the political parties would have to sit together to ensure elections in the country.

Expressing his concerns, Ahmed feared that the elections might be delayed further by the caretakers.