51 new driving schools established: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, chaired a video link meeting of chief traffic officers across the province at the Central Police Office, in which SSP Traffic Riffat Bukhari beiefed about road safety, driving licensing, improvement of training schools and other traffic management related issues.

AIG Operations Punjab Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi and other senior police officers attended the meeting, district traffic officers including CTO Lahore Mustansar Feroze, CTO Gujranwala Ayesha Butt participated in the meeting through video link.IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar announced letters of appreciation to the district traffic officers who increased the rate of driving licensing by more than 600 percent. IG Punjab said that Traffic Police Jhang has increased the rate of driving licensing by 800% this month and won the first position in all districts. Dr. Usman Anwar said that 51 new driving schools, 126 testing centers, and 75 licensing counters have been established during the July to October period across Punjab. Dr Usman Anwar further said that 38259 citizens including 13255 women were provided services in police driving schools, women citizens were provided training by female traffic instructors. IG Punjab further said that 564 Wardens were promoted to Senior Traffic Wardens, and 83 Junior Wardens were promoted to the posts of Wardens.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the lectures of senior police officers about driving training will be uploaded on the website of Punjab Police. IG Punjab directed to speed up the traffic awareness campaign under the outreach program to prevent road accidents. IG Punjab further said that Punjab Police is extending the scope of Driving Licensing Centers and Training Schools to Patrolling force also to facilitate more and more citizens. SSP Traffic Riffat Bukhari said that the traffic police have issued driving licenses to 166 transgenders after providing driving training, while the number of accidents on the roads has decreased due to countermeasures under the accident management system.