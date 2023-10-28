PPP says joining PDM govt was a mistake

Senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah on Friday said his party’s decision to become an ally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s 16-month-long coalition government was a “mistake” and sought forgiveness for the move.

His comments come in the wake of withering criticism from the PPP concerning the circumstances and treatment of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif upon his return to the country, leading the PPP to express concerns about a lack of level-playing field as the country prepares for elections, expected to take place in January next year. Speaking in an interview with a private news channel, Shah said: “We were there 16 months [in the government]. We made a mistake, forgive us. We committed a mistake.” The PPP leader stated that the past should be left behind and emphasised the need for a specific election date. When asked again if the PPP had erred by participating in the previous coalition government, Shah reiterated, “I say forgive us, we made a mistake. There, are you content? Now, provide the [election] date.”

He mentioned that the PPP’s support wasn’t directed at any specific government but rather aimed at upholding democracy and the parliament. “We upheld and safeguarded the slogan of ‘vote ko izzat do’ (respect the vote), not the PML-N. Despite that, we say, forgive us, as we were part of the government for 16 months, so please forgive us.

“It was a mistake, so now announce the elections. What else are we requesting?”

In response to a query regarding the PPP’s initial congratulatory message to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and subsequent accusations of favoritism towards the PML-N, Shah clarified, “The PML-N is part of that [caretaker government], we are not. We could also have joined and secured four ministries, but we realised that by doing so, we might hinder the prospect of timely elections.”

He further emphasised that the PPP’s primary goal was to ensure elections proceed in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

Shah urged Nawaz to engage in a discussion with PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari to ensure the smooth conduct of elections, stating, “This responsibility lies with him (Nawaz). He hasn’t yet broached this issue, possibly out of fear and maintaining silence.”

He called on the PML-N supremo to uphold his slogan of respect for the vote.

A day ago, PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar had responded to the withering criticism from the PPP and said the PML-N had had a “very good working relationship” with the party. Dar chose to respond mildly to the PPP statements, saying it was “inappropriate” to respond to critical statements since the two parties had a relationship which would continue into the future. The PML-N has decided to re-establish “close coordination” with its allies in the former coalition government in a bid to bring the political temperature down and focus on securing relief for Nawaz Sharif in graft cases.