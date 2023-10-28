LHC summons Punjab IGP over Khadija Shah’s arrest

The Lahore High Court (LHC) summoned on Friday the Punjab IGP in a personal capacity by November 3 in response to a dissatisfactory report submitted by the City Police Officer (CCPO) in designer Khadija Shah’s case.

Shah, who was nabbed in connection with May 9 protests over social media posts in support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has filed a plea seeking contempt proceedings against police high-ups for arresting her in a third case and deceiving the court by not disclosing two FIRs against her when the court sought details regarding the same. Though she acquired bail from LHC in both cases, pertaining to arson in Askari Tower and vandalism of the Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House), she was arrested in another case on an allegation of abetting arson in Rahat Bakery. LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, who is hearing Shah’s plea, had earlier mentioned in his order that “the report submitted by the CCPO Lahore through the learned law officer appears to be unsatisfactory, therefore, he is directed to explain his position by appearing in person on the next date of hearing”.

The proceeding was then adjourned till October 27 (today). During Friday’s hearing the Lahore CCPO failed to satisfy the court yet again.

When Justice Najafi questioned the report submitted by the police, the CCPO informed the court that this report was handed to him by the IGP. He apprised the court that Shah was initially wanted in two FIRs but other accused persons recently arrested in connection with May 9 protests have stated that the fashion designer had incited them to create a law and order situation and cause anarchy and chaos if former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested. Further evidence has been received against Shah, maintained the CCPO.

“What is going on? The police report submitted in court mentions only two FIRs, but the petitioner is arrested in a third case,” remarked Justice Najafi.

The court summoned the IGP in a personal capacity at the next hearing on November 3.

Earlier, on October 18, a division bench of LHC led by Justice Aalia Neelum had granted post-arrest bail to Shah in the two cases pertaining to Askari Tower and the Lahore Corps Commander’s House.

The bench had observed that the relevant investigation had failed to produce evidence tying Shah to the vandalism at the Corps Commander’s House in the aftermath of Imran’s arrest on May 9.

With regards to the Askari Tower case, the bench noted that the authorities failed to name the witnesses who allegedly identified Shah’s involvement in the protests.

The prosecution witness statements, including those taken from the security guards of Askari Tower, did not name Shah as a participant or leader of the protest at Askari Tower, noted the court.

Shah was first arrested on May 23 during the crackdown initiated by law enforcement agencies against those believed complicit in May 9 protests.