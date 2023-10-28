PTI chief terms Nawaz’s return ‘total mockery of law’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has condemned the “complete collapse of the justice system”, saying Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country is the execution of the London “agreement”. In a statement issued through his family on Oct 24 and posted on PTI chief’s official X handle on Friday, the former prime minister said that all that was happening today was a “total mockery of the law”. “My Pakistanis! In the last few days, we have witnessed a total mockery of the law. All that is happening today is not just an execution of a London ‘plan’ but London ‘agreement’ that was signed between a cowardly fugitive & corrupt criminal and his facilitators,” Imran was quoted as saying. The statement was released six days after Nawaz’s homecoming from four years of self-imposed exile in London on Oct 21.