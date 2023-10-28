Power distribution work starts for Gwadar Free Zone North

Power distribution work has commenced for providing 5 Mega Watts (MW) of electricity to Gwadar Free Zone North by erecting power polls and laying electricity wires in two phases simultaneously. It will take two months to complete the work, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday. In the first phase, the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) has started installing power infrastructure from the grid station to the perimeter walls of Gwadar Free Zone North. In the second phase, local company SIGMA Engineering Ltd has started laying the electricity distribution system from the walls of Gwadar Free Zone to the buildings of various industrial sites. SIGMA Engineering Ltd has been outsourced by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Limited, a GPA official told Gwadar Pro. “After completion of the entire project, the per unit power tariff charged to factories will be around Rs 57 according to the government rate prescribed for industries. Currently, generator-based electricity is being provided to all operational factories in Gwadar Free Zone North temporarily,” he added. Progress was made after the successful joint feasibility study conducted by Quetta Electric Power Supply Company (QEPSC) and China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC). The Deep Sea Port sole grid station was established in 2019 exclusively for Gwadar port and Free Zone through 3 feeders.