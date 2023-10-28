Good/Bad Women

Words spoken during a surprising homecoming rally of PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif keep hitting headlines but for all the wrong reasons. By adding a usual splash of misogyny to his unexpectedly calm and inspiring banter, Mr Sharif emphasised that leopards, especially if one from the heartland, seldom change their spots. His distasteful comparisons between the women supporters who had turned up to Minar-e-Pakistan to listen to a highly-anticipated speech and the less “decent” women of the PTI came under fire in a Senate session where the former three-time prime minister was asked to refrain from such unacceptable remarks.

Although Senator Walid Iqbal should be appreciated for bringing a noteworthy matter under discussion, he would have done well to remember how Pakistan’s political history is replete with these nauseating instances.

From PML(N)’s stalwart Khawaja Asif’s indigenous “tractor trolley” remarks to Rana Sanaullah’s vile characterisation of women attending PTI’s rallies to ex-lieutenant of his own party Fawad Chaudhry’s brutal degradation of a former minister’s intellect to undefendable spree of attacks against Maryam Nawaz flowing from a cascade of outlets, misogyny is neither new nor out of character for our politicians.

Of course, as a father of someone who has had to face a neverending onslaught of patriarchal push-backs as she strived to make a name for herself in the “man’s world,” Mr Sharif could have thought twice before reading out his notes. If he really wishes to be seen as a man with new views in line with the realities of 2023, he should take a page out of the gender equality playbook.

Having a woman standing beside her loses the oomph if other women in his party are preached and expected to stay within “prescribed” limitations. Why would female vote banks consider voting for PML(N)’s manifesto if its supreme leader seems neither interested in acknowledging their presence nor focused on their development, their prosperity?

This good/bad women debate should be put in cold storage and for now, the ruling elite should worry about all Pakistani women. *