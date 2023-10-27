Xavi hails determination of recovering stars ahead of Real Madrid clash

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez revealed his intention to potentially field some key players in the upcoming clash with Real Madrid, provided they are fully recovered.

The Spanish champions have faced an injury crisis in the lead-up to the match, with key players like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde, and Sergi Roberto sidelined. Surprisingly, all of these players participated in training on Friday, with the exception of Sergi Roberto, leaving Xavi amazed by their rapid recoveries and determination to face Real Madrid.

“It was a pleasant surprise to see them back in training,” Xavi stated during a press conference on Friday. “Players we had nearly ruled out are eager to be on the pitch. They all feel fit, and we’ll reveal the squad list tomorrow.”

Barcelona’s sole out-and-out striker, Lewandowski, had been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury on October 4 during a Champions League match against Porto. Xavi commented, “I won’t divulge the starting lineup, but I can confirm he’s feeling very good, in great shape. They all feel ready and determined because this is a highly significant game.”

De Jong’s last appearance was in September before an ankle sprain sidelined him, while Pedri has been recovering from a hamstring injury since August. Raphinha has been out with a thigh problem since September, and Kounde suffered a knee sprain on October 10.

Xavi emphasised that he would have no hesitation starting any of the returning players if they are fully fit. “If they are at 100 percent, they’ll play; there are no doubts about that,” the coach assured.

Due to the injury crisis, Barcelona has heavily relied on youth academy talents such as Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, and Marc Guiu, who have made vital contributions. Xavi offered some advice to the young players who might feature in the match against league leaders Real Madrid.

“Having homegrown players is an advantage; it’s fantastic to have La Masia products who understand the rivalry and the game’s significance. It’s always crucial,” Xavi said.

Regarding the Clasico, Xavi emphasised the importance of controlling nerves and maintaining composure. “In the Clasico, emotions and desires run higher than usual, but controlling your temperament and the game’s pace is challenging. The key is to have a passionate heart but a cool head.”

Xavi also acknowledged the impact of Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window and has become the leading scorer in the league.

“Bellingham plays a crucial role for Madrid, especially with their change in tactical approach. He enjoys freedom and excels in deep attacking positions,” Xavi noted. Real Madrid’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti, confirmed Bellingham’s availability for the match despite a minor discomfort in the midweek Champions League fixture against Braga. Ancelotti expressed his admiration for Barcelona’s emerging talents while emphasising Real Madrid’s own promising youngsters.

“I’m impressed by all of them; Yamal has particularly caught my eye, and Fermin had an outstanding game,” Ancelotti stated. “They are young talents with a bright future. We also have young talents like Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius, and Bellingham is a young star.”

Ancelotti recognised the significance of the Clasico but refrained from labelling it as decisive in the title race at this early stage of the season. “It’s a crucial game worth three points for the team’s momentum. In terms of the league table, the season is long, and it’s premature to determine if it’s a title-deciding match. The title race will continue until the end.”