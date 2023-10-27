Mitchell Santner gears up for his 100th ODI

World Cup 2023: Mitchell Santner gears up for his 100th ODIMitchell Santner AFP. Mitchell Santner, the unassuming New Zealand cricketer, stands as a pivotal asset for the Kiwi team in the ongoing World Cup.

As he gears up for his 100th ODI against Australia on Saturday, high expectations surround the 31-year-old left-arm spinner, who has proven to be a consistent performer in the tournament.

Santner has showcased his mettle by claiming 12 wickets in five matches, placing him just one wicket behind Australia’s Adam Zampa. His ability to stifle runs while taking regular wickets has made him a valuable asset on India’s slow and turning pitches. With an impressive economy rate of 4.25, Santner is second only to India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who boasts an economy rate of 3.80.

Tom Latham, New Zealand’s stand-in skipper, expressed unwavering confidence in Santner’s capabilities. He noted that Santner’s consistent performances in both one-day and T20 cricket, as well as his IPL experience with the Chennai Super Kings, have made him a reliable player for the Kiwi team. Santner’s versatility, the ability to bowl in various situations, and his knack for spinning the ball on diverse surfaces make him an indispensable part of the team.

Santner, with 103 wickets in 99 ODI matches since his debut in 2015, has been a consistent performer. He has played a vital role in New Zealand’s World Cup campaigns over the years, witnessing heartbreak in various finals and semis. Notably, he received praise from legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Bedi, who likened him to New Zealand’s spin great Daniel Vettori. Coincidentally, Vettori serves as the spin bowling coach for the Australian team in the upcoming match.

Santner, while contributing in the lower order with the bat, is known for his determination and grit. He holds a test hundred and boasts an average of over 28, including three half-centuries. His standout performance in the current World Cup came against the Netherlands, when he played an unbeaten 36 off 17 balls and returned with impressive figures of 5-59. Mitchell Santner’s all-round capabilities make him a formidable force in the world of cricket.