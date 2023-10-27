Salman Khan is still in love with Aishwarya Rai’, claim netizens

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is said to be still in love with former actor and Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, after a viral video.

An old video of Salman Khan from the promotional outing of his production and Bollywood debut of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, ‘Loveyatri’ (2018) has surfaced on social media.

In the clip, a media reporter introduced herself to the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star, saying: “Hi Salman, Aishwarya this side.” Given his connection with the name [former ladylove Aishwarya Rai], Khan was caught off guard by the shutterbugs, as he tried hard to ignore the journalist with the particular name and started looking here and there, all while blushing and trying hard not to smile.

Reacting to the viral video, a social user wrote, “Salman Khan is still in love with Aishwarya Rai,” while another commented, “His face reaction shows he still loves him and his love is pure.”

“How can he still love her,” someone questioned.

One of them penned, “Mard apni pasandida aurat ka naam sunkar muskura deta h (A man smiles upon hearing his favourite woman’s name).”

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ duo was once the most talked-about couple of Bollywood while being in a brief relationship. They later parted ways in 2001. Aish went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 while Khan is still one of the most eligible bachelors of B-Town.