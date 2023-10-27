Kendall Jenner reveals why she never wants to be a mother

Kendall Jenner has recently revealed why she doesn’t want to be a mother on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

During the show, Kendall spoke to Scott Disick about her dog Pyro’s “really bad separation anxiety” and then she began talking about herself. “I have anxiety and I think he (Pyro) has anxiety. Maybe I’m the problem, maybe he feels my anxiety? I could be the problem,” admitted the 27-year-old model. Kendall said, “I’ve been really bad lately. It’s one of the reasons why I’m actually scared to have children.”

Scott, who shares three kids with ex-girlfriend Kourtney, responded, “You cannot have kids because of it, but it is scary,”

However, Kendall stated, “The scariest part for me is am I just going to get worse throughout life? Because I feel like it’s worse than ever right now.” In a confessional, the model addressed her first experience with anxiety at the age of eight. “I thought there was something physically wrong with me,” remarked Kendall.

The model added, “I think I was about like, eight, from what I remember… Like, I made my mom take me to a heart doctor and a lung doctor and a brain doctor and all these people because I thought something was wrong with me.” Meanwhile, Kendall had opened up about her mental health struggles in the past interviews.