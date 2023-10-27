Over Rs453bn collected in non-tax revenue in three months

The Finance Ministry has revealed that there has been an increase of Rs243 billion in the government’s non-tax revenue in the first three months of the ongoing fiscal year, as compared to the same period last year. This fiscal year, from July to September, the government generated non-tax income of more than Rs453 billion, according to the Finance Ministry. During the same period last financial year, the volume of non-tax revenue was Rs210.60 billion. In the first three months of this fiscal year, more than Rs222 billion have been collected in the form of petroleum levy, the ministry revealed, while during the same period last year, Rs47.47 billion had been collected from consumers under the same head. Under the IMF agreement, the collection of Rs55 per liter levy on diesel and Rs60 per liter levy on petrol is going on. In this financial year, the overall target for collection of petroleum levy is Rs869 billion. According to the ministry’s report, the government institutions received Rs66.76 billion as mark-up, Rs14.54 billion in passport fee, and Rs41.65 billion through royalty from oil and gas. The report further said that regulatory authorities, including the PTA, earned a profit of Rs3.58 billion, the Islamabad district administration earned Rs5.222 billion in revenue and the provinces collected more than Rs18 billion in mark-up.