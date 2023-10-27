PCB urges cricket fraternity to support Pakistan team

Babar-XI suffers three consecutive defeats in ICC WC 2023. The PCB has acknowledged the emotions and sentiments of cricket fans following the three consecutive defeats faced by the national team in the ICC World Cup 2023.

In this challenging environment, the board administration hopes the cricketing fraternity and fans will continue to support captain Babar Azam and the entire Pakistan cricket team.

The national team still has four crucial matches remaining in the round-robin stage, and the PCB is optimistic they will regroup, overcome the setbacks and perform positively and effectively in the upcoming fixtures.

Addressing the media scrutiny directed at captain Babar Azam and the team management, the board’s stance, echoing that of former cricketers, is that successes and defeats are part of the game. Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given freedom and support in forming the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Looking ahead, the board will make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team’s performances in the World Cup. At present, the PCB encourages fans, former players and stakeholders to rally behind the team as they strive to make a triumphant comeback in the mega-event.