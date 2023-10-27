Quinton de Kock shines in potential ODI farewell at World Cup

De Kock dominates World Cup batting charts.Quinton de Kock is setting the World Cup ablaze as the tournament’s leading batter with 407 runs, including three centuries, from just five matches, heading into South Africa’s game against Pakistan in Chennai on Friday.

De Kock’s centuries, especially his stunning 174 against Bangladesh, have been instrumental in South Africa’s victories, with scores of 100 and 109 leading the charge against Sri Lanka and Australia.

With a stellar ODI career and having already retired from Test cricket, De Kock announced his exit from the one-day internationals after the 50-over World Cup in India. A potential appearance in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States may still be on the horizon, but at 30 years of age, the conclusion of De Kock’s international journey is approaching.

Quinton de Kock is a veteran of 54 Tests and almost three times as many ODIs as before the World Cup. His remarkable 150th ODI innings against Bangladesh, though, left him more tired than satisfied. Aiden Markram, filling in as South Africa’s captain, hailed De Kock’s cricketing prowess and his invaluable contributions off the field, praising his cricket intelligence and ability to assess conditions.

Markram added, “You never want to clip his (De Kock’s) wings, really. You just want to let him fly.” Quinton de Kock’s journey, marked by single-mindedness and determination, began as a 15-year-old debutant facing England’s Stephen Harmison, Liam Plunkett, and Graham Onions without a thigh pad while playing for Gauteng against a touring Durham team.

De Kock’s strong-willed nature was evident during the 2021 T20 World Cup when he refused to “take the knee” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, citing issues with Cricket South Africa’s handling of the matter. With a simple approach to the game, De Kock has amassed over 12,000 runs in international cricket, preferring to play what’s in front of him rather than delve into extensive video and statistical analysis.

Quinton de Kock’s personality is that of a man who enjoys life away from the cricket field, especially his passion for fishing when he’s with his family in Knysna, a peaceful tourist town near Cape Town. He appreciates the value of a break from the sport, saying, “We play so much cricket that it’s like riding a bicycle.”