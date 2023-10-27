ECP rules out delay in polls

After President Arif Alvi stirred controversy by raising doubts on the timing of general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that there was no possibility of a delay in the polls – which are slated to be held at the end of January.

In an interview with a private news channel, President Alvi said he did not see polls taking place in January. He recalled that he made various “efforts” in this regard, including letters to the ECP and suggesting a cut-off date of Nov 6. According to the president, the law ministry had told him that it was not his prerogative. He stated that free and fair elections and a level playing field were crucial for Pakistan’s progress.

In a press release, the ECP said that Alvi’s comments during the interview had given the impression that polls may be postponed. The electoral watchdog said that it dispelled the impression that there was a possibility of postponing the elections, adding that it had made its position in this regard clear. “The first phase of delimitation has been completed and the second phase of filing objections will be completed tomorrow (Friday),” it said.

The ECP said it would start hearing objections regarding the preliminary delimitation from October 30 and 31. It said that the final list would be published on November 30. The commission said that its preparations for holding polls. It said that the election schedule would be announced once the final list of constituencies was published, adding that there was no “ambiguity” in this. The ECP had earlier ruled out elections this year citing the need for fresh delimitation of constituencies.

Since the National Assembly was dissolved three days before the end of its constitutional term, Article 224 of the Constitution mandates that elections be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly by November 7. But at the same time, Section 17(2) of the Elections Act states that “the commission shall delimit constituencies after every census is officially published.” Last month, the commission announced that elections would be held in January 2024 but stopped short of announcing a date. The decision has garnered mixed reactions from political parties. The JUI-F has opposed the timing of polls due to “weather conditions”, while the PML-N threw weight behind the ECP.

The PPP and PTI, on the other hand, have called for the immediate announcement of the election date and assurance of a level playing field. Meanwhile, the caretaker government has expressed hope that the date for elections would be announced soon.