PTI reaches out to Fazl ‘with Imran’s consent’

A delegation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting on Thursday with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The purpose of the meeting was to explore the possibility of forming a new political alliance similar to the PDM, national media reported. The two parties have been at loggerheads with one another for a long time with PTI leaders including its chief Imran Khan calling Fazl “diesel” publically. The meeting took place at Fazl’s residence in Islamabad, and the PTI delegation comprised prominent members, including Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan, and Barrister Saif. The strategic move seems to be a response to perceived support for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from influential figures in the electoral process, potentially signaling a shift in the country’s political dynamics. Asad Qaiser, the former Speaker of the National Assembly, conveyed to the media that the meeting had been convened under the guidance of the incarcerated PTI chief, Imran Khan. Fazl purportedly sought an assurance from the PTI delegation that they would work together to demand a level playing field for all political parties in the upcoming general elections.