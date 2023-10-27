Naqvi, Baqir hold talk on operation against Kacha dacoits

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqar and Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over an important meeting at CM House Karachi with regard to joint operation against the dacoits of Kacha in which Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Fakhre Alam, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Minister Sindh and Information Minister Punjab Amir Mir participated in the meeting. IG Police Sindh Riffat Mukhtar and IG Police Punjab Usman Anwar and Principal Secretary to CM Sindh Hassan Naqvi were also present in the meeting. Tagging of Kacha areas of Sindh and Punjab was done during the meeting. It was decided during the meeting as to which check-posts police will take their positions in the Kacha areas of Sindh and Punjab. A comprehensive strategy was formulated in the meeting. IG Police Punjab Usman Anwar while giving a briefing to the participants in the meeting informed that areas of Ranipur and Rahim Yar Khan falls in Punjab Kacha areas while Ghotki and Kashmoor comes under the Sindh Kacha areas. The Sindh Kacha area is 176 kilometer long and 25 kilometer wide. Punjab has established 9 police camps and 53 check-posts in connection with preparation of the operation. CM Mohsin Naqvi apprised that we have retrieved 56 thousand acres of land from the dacoits during an operation in the Kacha areas of Punjab. There are 11 gangs of dacoits in Punjab. IG Sindh while giving a briefing informed that the Sindh Police has established 210 police check-posts in the Kacha areas. Sindh Rangers is also prepared for the operation. The network of providing ammunition and arms to the dacoits has been completely closed. CM Sindh while addressing the participants in the meeting apprised that he is granting an approval to launch a police operation in Ghotki adding that all preparations from our side have been done. It was decided during the meeting to disable and weaken mobile phone facility in the Kacha areas. It was decided during the meeting to share mutual consultation and information between the two IGs of Police of both the provinces. Another meeting will soon be summoned in order to give a final shape to the strategy of operation. The proposal to start a joint operation exercise was also reviewed in the meeting.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ghora Chowk Defence Morr flyover project early in the morning, accompanied by Information Minister Amir Mir and IG Police Usman Anwar.

During the inspection, the CM expressed his appreciation for the workers, shaking hands with those who had been laboring since dawn. He congratulated them and encouraged them to persist with diligence and enthusiasm.

The CM inspected the ongoing tasks, focusing on the progress of the flyover pillars. He observed the finishing touches being applied. Expressing his satisfaction, the CM commented on the continuous efforts invested in the project, noting that work was consistently progressing from night until the early hours of the morning.

Highlighting the significance of expediting the project, CM Naqvi emphasized the need to accelerate the pace of work. He directed to aim for the prompt completion of this infrastructural initiative, underscoring the importance of timely progress in this key project.

The CM, during a recent meeting with officials, said that all Safe City cameras should restored to ensure surveillance at main roads and arteries of the provincial metropolis.

The cameras restoration would also help improve the law-enforcement capacity of the Punjab Police, by ensuring timely response to emergencies and crime prevention by equipping police with state-of-the-art technology, they said.

It has also been decided that surveillance cameras would also be installed on all buildings in the city, and work on the project is already under way. Sources said upgraded camera surveillance systems would also be installed in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.