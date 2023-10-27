IG Punjab hails performance of Ghazi, awards cash prize

Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, is ensuring priority measures for the health welfare of the police force, in continuation of which IG Punjab approved more funds for medical expenses of police personnel of various districts. Injured Constable Jahanzaib of Rawalpindi was given 05 lakh PKR for medical expenses; Injured Constable Zafar Iqbal and Constable Muhammad Haroon Afzal were given 03 lakh PKR each for medical expenses. Sarfraz Ahmed constable from Sargodha police was given 02 lakh rupees for treatment. Injured Constable Ghulam Murtaza and Head Constable Babar Ali Shah were given 01 lakh PKR each for medical expenses. These Ghazi officers and officials were seriously injured in the encounters with the criminals while on duty.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to continue the measures for the best possible treatment of Ghazi officers and officials and said that priority measures should be continued for the rehabilitation and recovery of Ghazis as soon as possible. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that RPOs and DPOs should keep in close touch with Ghazi officers and officials and provide them with all possible relief. IG Punjab further said that silver medals will be given to those Ghazi officers and soldiers who were injured in the line of duty, their names will also be engraved on the Ghazi wall at the Central Police Office.

On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, police teams are conducting a crackdown to arrest dangerous proclaimed offenders inside and outside the country. In continuation of which two dangerous proclaimed offenders who were busy trying to escape abroad after the murders have been arrested from the airport with the effective coordination of Punjab Police with FIA. According to the details, Ahsan Ishaq, the proclaimed offender, had killed a citizen in the limits of Cantt Gujranwala police station on September 29 last month. Another proclaimed offender, Amir Shahzad, attacked and killed a citizen in Alipur Chatta area of Gujranwala on 16th May 2023.The Punjab Police has included the details of both proclaimed offenders in the Provisional Identification List and continued the follow-ups for arrest. Both proclaimed offenders were arrested at the airport while trying to escape abroad. The accused are being handed over to the police of the respective district.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while congratulating the team of Special Operation Cell Gujranwala for the arrest of A category dangerous proclaimed offenders. He said that the proclaimed offenders should be severely punished by completing the legal procedures soon. IG Punjab has directed that the crackdown against dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in murder, robbery and kidnapping should be intensified and regular information sharing with FIA, Interpol and other departments should be ensured to arrest more proclaimed offenders.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired an important meeting to review the performance of the Tahaffuz Markaz at the Central Police Office. DSP Saddar Jhelum Mian Abdul jabbar, in-charge protection center and victim support officers informed the IGP about the performance of Tahaffuz Markaz. IG Punjab met the staff of Police tahaffuz markaz Jhelum, the citizens, children and transgenders who got assistance and cooperation from the Tahaffuz Markaz. Children and citizens thanked IG Punjab for the special initiative of cooperation.

The in-charge Tahaffuz Markaz Jhelum while giving a briefing to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Tahaffuz Markaz has provided relief to 1096 citizens by solving their problems since its inception. Tahaffuz markaz helped 48 transgenders, 07 special persons with mental and physical disabilities, Rehabilitated 32 drug addicts and reunited 12 missing children with their parents. Tahaffuz Markaz signed MOUs with 8 different NGOs, sheltered 48 homeless people in Old People’s Home, Provided free legal aid to several citizens from District Bar Jhelum, and shifted women suffering from various problems to Darul Aman. 13 transgenders and women were registered in the Benazir Income Support Program, Referred 47 people to different police stations and solved crime related problems, 316 vulnerable persons were registered, 5 transgenders were assisted in getting the driving licenses. Tahaffuz markaz has established help desks in all police stations of Jhelum district to assist transgenders.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the performance of Tahaffuz Markaz Jhelum and directed to further increase the scope of service delivery. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Tahaffuz Markaz should make networking with other public and private institutions more effective and provide social security to more citizens through its platform.