Thar Block II generates over 17,000 jobs for locals

The power plants at Engro Thar Block II, developed within the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), serve as more than just coal-fired stations utilizing indigenous resources to generate power for the country, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

In fact, the development of Thar Block II has resulted in the creation of over 17,000 employment opportunities for the local community. Khushhal Thar, an initiative by the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), has played a pivotal role in providing the local community access to employment across various projects in Block II.

The Gwadar Pro quoting a statement issued by SEMSC, stated “To promote inclusivity, Khushhal Thar has facilitated over 28,000 employment opportunities, accounting for a significant 61% of the total employment in Thar Block II.”

This indicates that 17,080 individuals, making up 61% of the total workforce, have been engaged in various roles within Thar Block II.

The statement, released on Tuesday evening, further emphasizes SECMC’s commitment to empowering the local community.

In order to prioritize locals for industry-specific and labor-intensive positions within Block II, where the mine-mouth power plant is located, Khushhal Thar was established.

It operates as a local database using a first-come, first-served approach to providing employment opportunities. Khushhal Thar has proven to be effective in enabling locals to secure jobs in various projects within Thar.

SECMS is a joint venture between the Government of Sindh and Engro Powergen, formed to extract coal reserves in Sindh.

The 660MW Engro Thar Coal Power Project, developed under CPEC at Thar Block II and executed by Engro PowerGen Thar Ltd., China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), was completed in 2019 and is currently operational.

The 330MW HUBCO Thar Coal Power Project (Thar Energy) is another coal-fired station at Thar Block II executed and sponsored by HUBCO, FFC, and CMEC.

The project, completed on September 30, 2023, is currently operational.

The 330MW HUBCO ThalNova Thar Coal Power Project is another initiative under CPEC in Thar Block II, also financed and executed by HUBCO, FFC, and CMEC. Completed on February 17, 2023, the project is currently operational.