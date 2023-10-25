Nov 1 Deadline

It is incredibly easy to pin the target on Pakistan’s back and proclaim that they could deal with their refugee crisis better. As the clock ticks away with a peculiar beat and the government rolls up its sleeves to set up deportation centres ahead of the November 1 deadline, the entire world appears to have banded together in its fierce criticism.

Security is of paramount importance to any sovereign state. Quiet conveniently, the West seems to have forgotten how it packed its bags one good night and left war-ravaged Afghanistan in a lurch. More significant has been its own troubling record when it comes to handling refugees. Echoing security concerns, Republicans had roadblocked the rehabilitation programme in the US, even for those thousands of Afghans who had helped their war efforts and therefore, became imperilled by the sight of Taliban fighters.

All this is not to make light of the tragedy of those being trampled. Giving illegal immigrants just one month to wrap up their entire lifetimes and return to their homelands is no small deal. In the last few months, the interim government in Kabul has repeatedly refused to pay heed to a series of warnings against continued across-the-border assistance to renewed militancy. While a blanket ban on as many as 1.73 million Afghans – as quoted by the interior minister – was bound to ruffle feathers in all directions, what else is a country supposed to do when it wishes to put an end to heart-wrenching spectacles of bloodshed and ruin.

It would have been better for the fierce criticism to realise that the unprecedented measure was directed specifically at those who had not yet been able to receive a formal refugee status. That Pakistan, despite its fragile resources, hosted one of the largest refugee populations is rarely acknowledged.

Those in the neighbourhood making a great show of their shiny armour today would do well to remember the warm hospitality shown through the years. Afghans have had significantly better opportunities to study, live and work in Pakistan compared with other countries in the region. Nevertheless, the state could spend the last leg reconsidering the sagaciousness of its decision. Perhaps, the doors for meaningful security cooperation could still be opened. *