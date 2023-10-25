The war in Gaza began just three weeks ago, and today, Gaza is in a state of sheer despair. Since October 9th, Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza, cutting off the supply of food, medicine, water, and even electricity. The ongoing bombardment is relentless, and the images emerging from Gaza are truly harrowing.

It is estimated that more than 2,800 Palestinian civilians have lost their lives in this conflict. Thousands are still trapped amidst the rubble, with those who survive seeking refuge in overcrowded hospitals and schools. However, by October 16th, even the water supply at United Nations shelters had run out.

On October 15th, the United Nations agency UNRWA declared that they were witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Mehmood Matar, a surgeon working in Gaza, told the BBC that hospitals were overwhelmed, with no water, electricity, or reliable network connections. The situation was dire.

Another doctor from Naseer hospital in Gaza revealed that the fuel supply was also running dangerously low. In their hospital alone, there were 60 patients on dialysis and 35 in the ICU who depended on ventilators. If the fuel ran out, it would be impossible to save them, and this crisis was not limited to one hospital; it was pervasive.

On October 17th, health officials warned that the only oncology hospital in Gaza would close within 48 hours if the situation persisted, leaving all cancer patients without care.

Gaza, a small strip of land covering just 365km², is home to 2.3 million people, making it one of the most densely populated places in the world. Even before the war, living conditions were dire, with residents under constant Israeli surveillance and restrictions on travel beyond Gaza. Alarmingly, almost half of the population consists of children.

Estimates suggest that 60% of those killed in this war are women and children residing in Gaza. Even before the war, critics had labeled Gaza as an “open-air prison,” a place where people lived under harsh conditions and surveillance.

While the conflict began on October 7th when Hamas attacked Israel, Israel’s response of imposing a total blockade on Gaza has resulted in the loss of not only Hamas members but also Palestinian civilians. The situation in Gaza has reached a level of suffering that many argue constitutes terrorism. The Norwegian foreign minister has called the total blockade unacceptable, emphasizing the need for humanitarian aid, including medicine and food, to reach Gaza.

Recent reports indicate that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu suggested facilitating the transfer of funds to Gaza to create a separation between the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza. This move, he believes, would prevent the formation of a Palestinian state.

This crisis in Gaza serves as a stark reminder that one should never blindly trust any government, organization, or group. Instead, we must stand on the side of humanity and consider the well-being of the common people, whether they are in Israel or Palestine.

