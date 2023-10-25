Minister directs observance of World AIDS Day on Dec 1 with full zeal

Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan chaired a preparatory meeting in connection with World AIDS Day here today. Meeting was attended by Dr. Baseer Khan Achakzai alongwith representatives from Common Management Unit, APLHIV, UNAIDS, UNICEF, UNDP, UNFPA and WHO. Speaking on the occasion the Minister said HIV outbreaks typically occur due to factors like unsafe injection practices, unprotected sexual activity, or the sharing of contaminated needles, so it is essential to address these issues through education, prevention, and healthcare interventions. We do not want to see another outbreak of HIV like Larkana, Ratodero (Sindh) in 2019, he said. The Minister said government is committed towards ending AIDS. Our work here today will ensure that people of all ages, genders, and population groups have equitable access to life-saving HIV prevention and treatment services based on the most up-to-date science, the minister said. The Minister said that World AIDS Day is a time to show support and solidarity for individuals living with HIV. This can include providing information on available resources, support groups, and advocating for the rights and well-being of people with HIV.