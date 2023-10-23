Pope Francis urges to stop Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars

In light of his worries about a possible escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Pope Francis has demanded an end to it.

During his customary Angelus prayer in Saint Peter’s Square, Rome, he emphasized the destructive nature of war and pleaded, “Stop, Stop! Brothers, stop.”

Over 1,400 people were killed when Hamas launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, Israeli airstrikes have destroyed densely populated areas in Gaza and killed more than 4,600 Palestinians, mostly civilians.