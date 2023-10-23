Saqlain Mushtaq joins Multan Sultans

MULTAN: In preparation for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Multan Sultans have made a substantial addition to their coaching staff. They have extended a warm welcome to the former Pakistan head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq. In his new role with the franchise, the legendary spinner will take on the responsibilities of both the spin bowling coach and team mentor, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the team. Just recently, Catherine Dalton was unveiled as the new Fast Bowling Coach for Multan Sultans in anticipation of the 9th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Her appointment stands as a groundbreaking moment, as she becomes the first woman to hold a coaching role in a top-tier men’s cricket team, shattering stereotypes and paving the way for progress in the world of sports. With an impressive cricket background, Dalton, a former Ireland international player, holds a Level 3 Advanced Coach certification from the England Cricket Board (ECB). Additionally, the seasoned domestic cricket coach, Abdul Rehman, assumed the position of head coach for the Multan Sultans last month.