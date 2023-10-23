Bad cricket so far

So far Pakistani cricket team’s performance in the world cup carries so many question marks. The disheartening defeat of Pakistan at the hands of Australia in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup has sent shockwaves across the nation. The resounding loss, coupled with the team’s dismal performance throughout the tournament, has cast a dark shadow over the future of Pakistan cricket.

The opening partnership of 259 runs between David Warner and Aaron Finch was a masterclass in batting, showcasing the stark contrast between the two teams’ approaches. While the Australian openers played with unwavering confidence and authority, their Pakistani counterparts struggled to find their rhythm.

The fall of early wickets put immense pressure on the middle order, and despite a valiant effort from Abdullah Shafiq and Imamul Haq, Pakistan were never able to recover. The team’s batting woes were compounded by their fielding lapses, which gifted Australia several extra runs.

The defeat has once again highlighted the deep-seated problems plaguing Pakistan cricket. The lack of consistency, the inability to handle pressure, and the absence of a winning mentality have been the team’s undoing for far too long.

The entire nation is saddened by the team’s performance, and there is a growing sense of disillusionment among fans. The allegations of match-fixing that have surfaced in recent months have only served to further erode public confidence in the team.

It is time for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take a long, hard look at the state of the game in the country. The current approach is clearly not working, and radical changes are needed if Pakistan is to regain its former glory.

The PCB must identify and address the root causes of the team’s problems. This will require a comprehensive overhaul of the domestic cricket structure, as well as a change in the way the national team is selected and managed.

The PCB must also take steps to restore the dignity and honor of Pakistan cricket. This will require a commitment to transparency and accountability, as well as a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

The world cup is not over yet, and the team has a few chance to recover the losses. The road to recovery is arduous, but it is a journey that must be undertaken if Pakistan is to once again become a force to be reckoned with in the world of cricket. *