Pakistan partners with China on Moon program

Pakistan has taken a significant step by signing an initial cooperation agreement with China to become part of itslunar base program, which aims to establish a research station on the Moon’s South Pole. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chinese Premier Li Qiang were present to witness the signing of this agreement, said an official statement released here, according to Gwadar Pro. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has stated that the collaboration between Pakistan and China in this lunar project will encompass various aspects, including engineering and operational elements of the Chinese lunar base program.