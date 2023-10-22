Genocide in Gaza

Israel’s behaviour is symptomatic of a rudderless country outside the ambit of international laws. Will Israel’s genocidal attack on a hospital in Gaza that killed about 500 people and injured innumerable others, including children, cause any embarrassment or shame to its ‘ironclad’ supporters? Or will Israel dropping white phosphorus bombs in Gaza’s thickly populated areas, as confirmed by Human Rights Watch, stir the conscience of Western leaders?

Following the Israel and Palestine conflict, Israeli PM Netanyahu urged the global community to support his country against Palestine whose fighters were holding 199 Israelis hostage. Speaking in the Knesset, he asserted the ‘world must come together to destroy Hamas’ that is responsible for attacking Israel. But noteworthy is the US reaction to the conflict and despatching warships to the Mediterranean Sea in support of Israel.

Believably, Israel is considered the US 51st state in all respects. Israeli citizens do not require any visa to travel back and forth to the US according to the US Visa Waiver Programme. The American Israel Political Action Committee’s recent press release, “Israel’s admission to the VWP (September this year) is a historic accomplishment that will further strengthen the ironclad partnership between America and Israel, benefiting both countries and ensuring the U.S.-Israel relationship remains strong for years to come.” A clear demonstration is moving aircraft carriers to protect Israel.

As AIPAC’s press release mentioned the word ‘ironclad’ in its statement, the same word was used at the time of President Biden’s visit to Israel: “President Biden will make a landmark trip to Israel in an ‘ironclad’ show of US support.” It clearly proves how deeply the US is involved in the safety of the Jewish state. Surprisingly, even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lost no time in announcing on the TV to join Biden in his ‘ironclad’ plans.

The AIPAC plays a prominent role in supporting the members of Congress and the Senate of its choice. It contributes huge amounts to fund their election campaigns. Since the armament industry in the US is mainly owned by the AIPAC members, the elected congressmen and senators formulate policies that promote the interests of the Jewish lobby. Clearly, the aim of the armament industry is to sell its military hardware, which will be sold only when there are wars. Oil-rich Muslim countries are the ideal candidates to incite wars between them. Saudi Arabia and Iran have been facing each other in Yemen.

Mercifully, it was China that negotiated peace between the two Muslim countries, much to the chagrin of the superpower and by default its military hardware manufacturers. The US, Britain and France have been the main suppliers of modern military weapons to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states. But now the geo-political situation has changed. Saudi Arabia and some of the Gulf States have started looking toward China and Russia and rightly so. Why should the Middle Eastern countries, Iran and Pakistan remain subservient to US regional interests, especially when their superpower status is rapidly declining? China and Russia are emerging as new powers to influence the Middle East and neighbouring countries.

When Israel launched a war against the Palestinians in Gaza and closed all routes to bring in food and medicines, only Mr Putin spoke in favour of the Palestinians. Among the Muslim countries, Iran came out strongly in support of the Palestinians and reminded Israel not to consider them friendless. On the other hand, Egypt reluctantly allowed a limited supply of food and medicines to reach the hungry Palestinian population, including the children. The world knows that Egypt and its dictatorial president Field Marshal El-Sisi are on the American dole. How could El-Sisi go against the wishes of his benefactor, especially when there’s an election coming up in December 2023?

It’s about time that Russia and China intervened in Israel’s war of genocide of Palestinians, established their hegemony and made their presence felt on the international scene. World powers make or break during wars. In any case, America is a dwindling empire. And how does one grade a so-called superpower whose economy and decision-making are mainly controlled and influenced by the Jewish minority?

Tragically, the response of the Muslim countries, especially the oil-producing rich states, to Israel’s inhuman atrocities against the Palestinians has been exceedingly wanting in substance. What’s the point in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to cosy up with Israel when the Jewish state is spilling the blood of Muslim brothers, not even sparing the sick in hospitals? Can the hospitals be bombed under international law? The OIC must answer. Email:pinecity@gmail.com

The writer is a Lahore-based columnist and can be reached at pinecity@gmail.com