6-day INJ Tennis Championship 2023 to begin from October 23

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to ignite a passion for tennis among the youth, Zarmeeneh Rahim, an advocate for the sport, is set to sponsor and organize the Islamabad National Junior (INJ) Tennis Championship 2023.The championship will take place at the PTF SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad, running from October 23 to 28.

This exciting event aims to bring together tennis talents from across the country and to provide a platform for young players to showcase their skills and compete in a spirit of sportsmanship. The events include: Girls U-18 Singles, Girls U-12 Singles, Girls U-10 Singles (subject to eight entries) Boys U-18 Singles Boys U-14 Singles, Boys U-12 Singles, Boys U-10 Singles, Boys U18 and U14 Doubles.

Zarmeeneh Rahim, the driving force behind this initiative, believes competitive sports have a transformative impact on individual health and character development and on the community as a whole. As the tournament organizer, Ms Rahim expresses her commitment to fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and love for the game and providing a platform for aspiring tennis players to grow.

Arif Qureshi, the tournament director, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to ensure the smooth execution of the championship. Husnain Mehmood, the tournament referee, will oversee the fair and just application of the rules, promoting a competitive yet respectful atmosphere.

Rashid Ali, the tournament coordinator, will play a role in coordinating the daily logistics and ensuring a seamless experience for both players and spectators. The INJ Tennis Championship 2023 promises not only thrilling matches but also an opportunity for young talents to learn, grow, and develop a lifelong passion for tennis. The organizers invite tennis enthusiasts, families, and the community to join in supporting the next generation of tennis stars.