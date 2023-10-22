Salman Khan tells Kriti to watch her ‘attitude’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan called out National Film Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon over her ‘attitude’ after a cold response.

In a promotional clip shared by an Indian entertainment channel on their social media, actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made an appearance on Khan’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, to promote their recently-released film ‘Ganapath’, when the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star called out the diva over her cold attitude. Before the co-stars entered the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Sanon expressed the need to practise some acts which might be helpful for her in the house, and for that, she tried to mimic the process of making tea.

In the video, when Khan asks the ‘Mimi’ actor what she’s doing, she responds, “Dikh nahi raha hai, chai bana rahi hu (can’t you see I am making tea)!” He asked again and she gave the same reply. Visibly annoyed, he went, “What is this attitude? Ek sawal poochha hai main, say chai bana rahi hu (I have just asked a question, say you are making tea). This is not right na.” In the skit, he also accused her of being sarcastic, before Shroff intervened and asked them to behave with his infamous ‘chhoti bacchhi’ dialogue.

For the unversed, the sports action flick, ‘Ganapath’, marking the sophomore collaboration of the debut co-stars Shroff and Sanon (of ‘Heropanti’), along with the celebrated superstar Amitabh Bachchan and rising actor Elli Avram, was released theatrically on Friday, October 20. Meanwhile, the 17th season of Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’ started over the past weekend with 17 prominent showbiz and social media celebrities.