Imran Khan speaks to his sons from Adiala Jail

In compliance with a court directive, Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was granted the opportunity to have a heartfelt telephonic conversation with his sons while being incarcerated in Adiala Jail on Saturday, a private TV channel reported.

The emotional exchange left both of Khan’s sons, Qasim and Sulaiman, deeply moved. During the call, the former prime minister was observed smiling and offering words of consolation to his sons in an effort to uplift their spirits. According to sources within the jail, this special telephonic interaction took place via WhatsApp, commencing at 4:30 pm and lasting until 5:00 pm. The arrangement was made in accordance with the orders of Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

It’s worth noting that the same judge had issued the order on Wednesday, permitting Imran Khan to engage in telephonic conversations with his sons, who reside in the United Kingdom with the former PM’s ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith. The application for this arrangement had been submitted by the PTI chief through his counsel, Shiraz Ahmed Ranjha. Imran Khan is currently detained at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail and is facing trial under the Official Secrets Act, 1923. He is accused of allegedly misusing a diplomatic cypher during his last days as prime minister. Prior to his incarceration at Adiala Jail, Imran had been held at Attock Jail after his conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5.

Subsequently, the Islamabad High Court suspended his sentence, but he was not released and was shifted to Adiala Jail due to his judicial remand in the cypher case under the Official Secrets Act.

Notably, the superintendent of the jail had initially refused to allow Imran Khan to communicate with his sons, citing the prohibition of phone calls for individuals charged under the Official Secrets Act, as per the jail manual. However, the court emphasized the need for the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be provided for arranging such telephonic conversations, and the matter was to be discussed once the SOPs were received.

Imran Khan’s counsel raised concerns about the delay in providing the SOPs and also expressed the desire to send an indoor cycling bike to the PTI chief for exercise within his prison cell. The judge acknowledged his previous directive to provide the exercise machine to the accused.