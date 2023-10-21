Momina Mustehsen criticised for her stance over Gaza situation

The use of Egypt’s border crossing for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians has been approved as the Israeli military onslaught in Gaza enters its 14th day.

The action follows a recent Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza that, according to Palestinian health authorities, tragically claimed the lives of 471 people. Around the world, large-scale anti-Israel protests have broken out and are calling for a quick end to the fighting.

Pakistani artists are not far behind in their commentary on the continuing issues, which has been made by celebrities from around the globe. Among them, singer-songwriter Momina Mustehsan used the platform X to comment on the prevailing humanitarian issue, getting herself into trouble this time.

“I grieve with my Jewish friends for the innocent lives lost. I grieve with Muslims & Christians of Palestine for countless lives taken daily, for decades.” She furthered, “How many lives are enough? How much land is enough? Collective punishment of a besieged & oppressed community is against humanity.” Internet users criticised Mustehsan for acting “cowardly” in order to maintain her standing with her foreign audience.

“Momina, this is not how you raise awareness for a genocide. This is you supporting them. This is you being a coward,” schooled one person. Others drew comparisons with other celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Huda Kattan, who are taking an unambiguous stand for Palestine despite facing greater threats.