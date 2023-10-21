Four terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO

The security forces gunned down four terrorists and apprehended another during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Semu Wanda in Lakki Marwat district on Thursday night, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

A statement released by the ISPR said that the security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in the said area. “During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while one terrorist got injured and was apprehended by the security forces,” the military’s media wing stated.

It said that the slain militants remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

The ISPR further stated that a cache of arms, equipment, and explosives was also recovered during the operation. The residents of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, it added. For the past year now, Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terror attacks, with Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly being under the radar of militants targeting security forces and civilians to deteriorate peace.

As many as six terrorists were killed and four soldiers were martyred during two operations in separate tribal districts on Wednesday night. Last month, two separate suicide bombings near mosques in Balochistan’s Mastung and KP’s Hangu left several people dead and many others injured, while 59 were killed in a suicide bombing in Balochistan’s Mastung.

After the terror incidents, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said the forces of evil would continue to face the full might of the state.