PTI’s Kamran Bangash arrested from Peshawar

Kamran Bangash, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was taken into police custody on Friday.

The arrest occurred in close proximity to Bangash’s residence, located near Peshawar’s motorway toll plaza, shortly after authorities received information regarding his whereabouts. The operation was conducted in the presence of female police officers.

Bangash has been apprehended in connection with cases registered at Kabli police station, which are related to acts of violence that ensued following the arrest of PTI chief, Imran Khan, on May 9.

The development comes days after a two-member bench of the Supreme Court suspended an order of PHC that had granted blanket bail to PTI leaders. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mussarat Hilali, while hearing an appeal against the PHC order, took exception to the blanket relief granted by the high court and suspended the order, passed on Aug 4, 2023.

Earlier, PHC had barred the police and prosecution department from arresting several PTI leaders including Asad Qaiser, Rangaiz Ahmed, Aqibullah, and Attaullah.